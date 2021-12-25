New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday said multi-disciplinary central teams will be deployed in ten states which have reported a high number of COVID-19 Omicron cases. The central teams will be deployed in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab.Also Read - Virat Kohli Reviews Ranveer Singh's Movie '83-The Film' Based on Kapil Dev-Led India's WC Triumph

"A decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary central teams to 10 identified states some of which are either reporting an increasing number of #Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination pace," the Union health ministry said in an official statement, news agency ANI reported.

India's Omicron tally crossed the 400-mark with the maximum number of the new variant cases reporting from Maharashtra. A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

COVID-19: Omicron in India | Top developments