New Delhi: The government on Friday said 26 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far and that mostly mild symptoms have been noted in all the cases. Clinically, Omicron is not posing burden on the healthcare system yet, but the vigil has to be maintained, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).Also Read - Tamil Nadu Makes Covid Jabs Mandatory For Students Above 18 Yr To Attend College

At a joint press briefing on the pandemic, the government said 25 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India — 10 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka, and one in Delhi. “Mainly mild symptoms have been seen in the cases of Omicron variant detected so far,” Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said. Also Read - Mumbai’s Dharavi Reports Omicron Case, Patient Returned From Tanzania, Admitted to Hospital

Moments later, another case was confirmed in Mumbai’s Dharavi area by the Maharashtra government. The patient is a 49-year-old man who returned from Tanzania on December 4th. He had not taken any taken any vaccine but has been asymptomatic, the government said. Also Read - Greece is Now Open For Foreign Tourists! Read on to Know The Guidelines

Here are 5 big quotes from the joint briefing of government and ICMR on Friday:

WHO highlighted that public health measures should be abided by on a continual basis, besides vaccination. Adequate precautions have to be followed…Laxity in public health measures leading to a surge in cases in Europe: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secy, Union Health Ministry Regular meetings are being organised to keep a watch on global scenario and Covid scene in India with a focus on Omicron. We need help to not spread panic. District level restrictions to be implemented where positivity over 5%: Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. Mask usage is declining. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. We should learn from the global situation…: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog

(With agency inputs)