Dehradun: India on Sunday reported the fifth case of new Covid variant, Omicron after a Tanzania-returnee tested positive in Delhi. Amid the growing concerns over of the new variant, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today informed that the state government is taking a slew of measures to combat the new virus. The chief minister, while addressing the media, said that the government is on full alert and launching random testing with target of 25000 tests daily.

"The state government is on full alert. We have held meetings with a high-power committee and are launching random testing with target of 25000 tests daily," CM said on precautionary measures taken by Government over Omicron variant. "We are raising awareness among people. Random testing is going to start at railway stations, airports and border areas," he added.

To recall, the Uttarakhand government had earlier informed that the state has stepped up the testing ahead of the festive season, when tourists are expected to throng hill stations. Random testing has also been increased at the state borders. Officials had said that the Covid-19 curbs will also be implemented at six entry points to Nepal at the border in Pithoragarh and Champawat.

