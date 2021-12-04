New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday wrote to six high Covid-19 cases reporting states to take necessary steps to control the spread of the infection, and also reduce fatalities, reported news agencies quoting officials. The states — Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Mizoram — have been told to take the required steps according to the strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Mumbai Airport Reduces RT-PCR Test Price to Rs 3,900 | Details Here

Letters signed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged concerned state and UT officials to enhance surveillance of foreign arrivals (particularly from 'at risk' countries), monitor emerging hotspots, and ensure that all samples from Covid patients are sent for genome sequencing.

The ministry, in separate letters addressed to the six states — has said that in the context of the new Variant of Concern — Omicron, all states have been advised to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers, continued monitoring of emerging hotspots, prompt and comprehensive contact tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days, sending all positive samples for genome sequencing quickly to INSACOG Labs, early identification of cases through adequate testing, review of health infrastructure preparedness and most importantly to focus on IEC and community sensitization.

Among those flagged, J&K’s Kathua district reported a staggering 727 per cent increase in new cases between November 26 and December 2, as compared to a week earlier.

In the same period in Karnataka’s Tumkur district cases spiked by 152 per cent, and three Tamil Nadu districts also reported a worrying increase in new cases.

Similarly massive surges in weekly caseloads were seen in four Mizoram districts, including Saiha (237 per cent), and six Odisha districts, including Dhenkanal (667 per cent), the government noted.

The government also expressed concern over jumps in Covid-related mortality figures from Kerala.

12 deaths in Thrissur district between November 19 and November 25 jumped to 128 the next week, and 70 deaths in Malappuram district in the same period became 109 in the next.

Overall daily Covid numbers in India have been on a steady decline since the peak of the second wave in May, when over four lakh new cases were reported in a day. This morning fewer than 9,000 were reported from the previous 24 hours, and the national active caseload remains below 1 lakh.

Declining Covid case rates have been accompanied by an increase in vaccination rates. All of this, however, is potentially under threat by the emergence of the Omicron variant, which medical experts and virologists believe is significantly more infectious than the Delta strain.

India today confirmed its third Omicron case – a 72-year-old Gujarat man returning from Zimbabwe.