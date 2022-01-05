Omicron Update: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that India reported a massive spike in the Covid cases in last 8 days. While addressing the media, the Ministry of Health said, “India has reported a more than 6.3 times increase in cases in the last 8 days. A sharp increase seen in case positivity from 0.79 per cent on 29th December 2021 to 5.03 per cent on 5th January.” India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358.Also Read - 'I Benefitted A Lot': Bihar Man Claims Taking 11 Doses Of COVID Vaccine

The government further added that the States of concern are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat where there has been a rise in cases. 28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity.

Here are the key takeways from Health Ministry’s briefing:

25.2 lakh cases were recorded globally on 4th January, the highest ever since the onset of the pandemic. Approx 65% of cases in the week ending 4th Jan reported from the USA, UK, France, Italy & Spain: Ministry of Health

7.40 crore children between 15-18 years eligible for COVID19 vaccination: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

108 Omicron-related deaths reported globally so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Omicron is the predominant circulating strain in the cities in the country, mass gatherings to be avoided to lower the speed of this spread: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG-ICMR

Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who’ve received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who’ve received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The country’s Covid death toll has climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 daily fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases have increased to 2,14,004, comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.01 per cent, the health ministry said. A total of 58,419 new infections were reported on June 20 last year. An increase of 42,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.18 per cent, while weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in India surged to 3,43,21,803, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 147.72 crore, it said.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.