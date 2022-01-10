New Delhi: In recent weeks, the omicron variant has spurred an explosion in new virus cases, prompting the authorities to re-impose stern curbs which were earlier lifted owning to the waning second wave. From night curfew to weekly lockdown, the state government has issued slew of orders to contain the spread of the virus. On Monday, the Union Health Ministry has told states that they can keep the vaccination centres open till 10 PM since there is no time limit set on the operations.Also Read - UP Caps Attendance in Govt, Private Offices at 50% Amid Deteriorating COVID Situation. Check New Rules

In a letter to states and UTs, additional secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani, said there is an impression that Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCS) can operate only from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

"In this regard, it is to reiterate that no time limit has been set for the operationalisation of the CVCs. The session timings are subject to the demand and the requirement at a particular CVC. In case of increased demand, it is advised that multiple teams may be arranged at each CVC to cater to the need. "It is again reiterated that the timings of the CVCs are flexible and can be up to 10 pm based on availability of HR and infrastructure," Agnani said.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have crossed 151.94 crore.

Meanwhile, on Monday, India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236. A total 1,79,723 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 227 days.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual review meeting on Covid-19. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Top officials part of the meeting included the Aviation Secretary, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, and Chairman of the Railway Board, among others.

During the review meeting on Sunday, the Prime Minister directed officials to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerate the vaccination drive for teenagers in “mission mode”.