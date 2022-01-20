New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday listed 6 states under the ‘State of Concern’ amid the rising Covid cases in the country. While addressing the media on current Covid situation, Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said, “Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the ‘States of Concern’. We have sent Central health teams to these States and are continuously reviewing the situation.”Also Read - Pics of 2 'Kissing' Owlets Delight The Internet, IFS Officer Calls it 'Pre-Wedding Photoshoot'
In terms of active cases, Bhushan informed that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the top 10 States in terms of active cases. Also Read - Impact of Omicron Variant on Children: Tips on How to Manage Kids With Covid-19 Symptoms
Here are key takeaways from Health Ministry’s press briefing:
- Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9% to approx 18.4% in 4 weeks. A sharp surge is also seen in COVID19 cases in India: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary on COVID19 situation
- On 20 Jan 2022, there are 3,17,532 new cases, 380 deaths and 19,24,051 active cases. Proportion of fully vaccinated people is 72%: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary on third surge of COVID19 in India
- Till now, 52% children in 15-18 age group in the country vaccinated: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on COVID19 vaccination
- Vaccines have remained beneficial in India. Deaths have considerably reduced due to vaccinations. In this third surge of COVID19, we are currently not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to high vaccination uptake: DG ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava
- In the last surge of COVID19, on 30 April 2021, there were 3,86,452 new cases, 3,059 deaths and over 31 lakh active cases: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary
- As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will take decision on the basis of scientific data: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary on COVID19 vaccination for those under 15 years of age
SEC of CDSCO has recommended to the DCGI that two vaccines be provided market approval. A final decision of the national regulator is yet to be taken: Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary on COVID19 vaccines