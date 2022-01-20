New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday listed 6 states under the ‘State of Concern’ amid the rising Covid cases in the country. While addressing the media on current Covid situation, Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said, “Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the ‘States of Concern’. We have sent Central health teams to these States and are continuously reviewing the situation.”Also Read - Pics of 2 'Kissing' Owlets Delight The Internet, IFS Officer Calls it 'Pre-Wedding Photoshoot'

In terms of active cases, Bhushan informed that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the top 10 States in terms of active cases.

Here are key takeaways from Health Ministry’s press briefing: