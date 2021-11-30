New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday directed all states and union territories to ramp up testing for early detection of the new covid variant, Omicron. The government also said that the variant does not escape the RT-PCR and RAT tests and asked the states, UTs to undertake effective surveillance of international passengers and strictly monitor hotspots.Also Read - From Rapid Test Facility to Socially-Distanced Chairs, How Delhi Airport is Preparing to Tackle Omicron Variant | Read Here

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level virtual meeting with states and UTs to review COVID-19 public health response measures and preparedness amid the Omicron variant scare. Also Read - A, B And Rh+ Blood Groups Are More Prone to Covid-19: Research

According to the statement released by the union health ministry, the government has asked the states not to let their guard down and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Cambodia Bans Travellers From 10 African Countries. Details Here

No Case of Omicron in India: Health Minister in Parliament

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, said India has not reported any case of Omicron variant yet. The minister also assured that the government is taking all possible precautions including screening of international passengers at airports and doing genome sequencing.

“This new variant has been found in 14 countries. There is no case of Omicron in India yet. We are taking all possible precautions and doing genome sequencing as well”, the Health Minister said.

The Centre has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally and is keeping a close watch at ports, he said, adding genome sequencing of suspected cases is also being done.

At the meeting chaired by Bhushan, the states were specially advised to undertake effective surveillance of international passengers. Testing of samples of international travellers coming from “At Risk” countries on the first day and of specified category of passengers on the eighth day needs to be scrupulously done, Bhushan stressed.

States were asked to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs (mapped with states) promptly and that states should undertake contact tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days, the statement said.