New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to modify its quarantine guidelines and align the order with the one issued by the centre in the wake of the new covid variant, Omicron. According to a Hindustan Times report, the letter signed by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, calls for uniform implementation of guidelines across all the states and union territories.

Recently, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government revised the guidelines for incoming international travellers amid the scare of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, said that the order issued by the Maharashtra government is in divergence with the Covid-19 SoPs and guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry for international passengers. "I would, therefore, urge you to align the orders issued by the state with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, so that uniform implementation of the guidelines may be ensured across all states and UTs.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra state minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the government has issued a notification stating that a fully-vaccinated local domestic passenger can travel to the state without the RT-PCR test. Talking to the reporters, state minster Rajesh Tope said that if the passengers' travel history of 10-15 days shows Omicron affected areas then they'll have to undergo RT-PCR test and 7 days of quarantine. This comes at a time when the threats of 'highly transmissible' new covid variant, Omicron looming large over the country.

“Maharashtra govt issued a notification saying a fully-vaccinated local domestic passenger can travel w/o RT-PCR. If passengers’ travel history of 10-15 days shows Omicron affected areas, they’ll leave after a negative RT-PCR report after 7 days of quarantine,” State Minister Rajesh Tope said.