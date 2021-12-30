New Delhi: Amid the looming threat of the new covid variant, Omicron, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the government has noted the weekly positivity rate of more than 10% in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal.Also Read - Not Just Mumbai, COVID Third Wave Has Started In Clusters In Delhi, Says Maharashtra Task Force Member

While addressing the media, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases."

While informing about the current Omicron state, the government said that there are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Nashik are reporting an increasing sudden trajectory of cases, the Centre on Thursday said expressing concern over the sharp spike in the overall Covid cases of the country.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Health Ministry’s presser: