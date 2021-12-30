New Delhi: Amid the looming threat of the new covid variant, Omicron, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the government has noted the weekly positivity rate of more than 10% in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal.Also Read - Not Just Mumbai, COVID Third Wave Has Started In Clusters In Delhi, Says Maharashtra Task Force Member
While addressing the media, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases."
While informing about the current Omicron state, the government said that there are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Nashik are reporting an increasing sudden trajectory of cases, the Centre on Thursday said expressing concern over the sharp spike in the overall Covid cases of the country.
Here are some of the key takeaways from Health Ministry’s presser:
- On average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92 percent. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases
- The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity rate is between 5-10% in 14 districts
- There are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered
- Approximately 90% of the adult population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose
- Government will send SMS to the eligible elderly population to remind them for taking the precautionary dose that starts from January 10: Union Health Ministry
- All COVID vaccines, whether they are from India, Israel, US, Europe, UK or China, are primarily disease-modifying. They don’t prevent infection. The precautionary dose is primarily to mitigate the severity of infection, hospitalization, & death