New Delhi: The Center on Thursday informed that 34 States in the country are recording a decline in Covid cases and positivity rate. However, the government also noted that the states like Kerala and Mizoram are witnessing an increase in the number of cases and positivity. While addressing the media, the Union Health Ministry further said, "The present data indicates that unlike evidence during earlier Covid surge, with the current variant surgery is safe & not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in Covid positive patients. These patients who need surgery need not be denied it."

The Union Health Ministry data updated earlier today showed that with 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,18,03,318, while the active cases decreased to 15,33,92. The death toll climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fresh fatalities, including 500 from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Here are the key takeaways from Health Ministry’s briefing:

Kerala and Mizoram are witnessing an increase in the number of cases and positivity

34 States in the country are recording a decline in cases and positivity rate

16 States/UTs have achieved 100% first dose vaccination coverage, 4 States/UTs between 96-99%



Revised guidelines for health&safety protocols for reopening of schools&learning with social distancing state-States to decide whether schools required to take consent of students’ parents for attending physical classes,group activities to be done as per SOPs

The active cases comprise 3.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.14 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 87,682 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.98 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,97,70,414, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 167.87 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.