New Delhi: To contain the further spread of the virus, the Centre on Tuesday asked states to impose impose night curfew coupled with strict regulation of large gatherings. The order comes after the country witnessed initial signs of surge in cases of covid-19 as well as increased detection of the highly mutant Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron.

To recall, the World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier warned that increased social mixing over the holiday period in many countries will lead to increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths.

Omicron 3 Times More Transmissible Than Delta: Centre

The Union Ministry of health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the Omicron variant is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta and urged the states, UTs to implement containment measures to contain the new variant.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict containment actions are required at the local and district level.

Bhushan said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta. “Besides, the Delta is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level. The decision making at the State/UT and district level must be very prompt and focussed,” said Bhushan.

The centre recommended strategies for containment and restrictions, keeping the “District” as a unit. Bhushan suggested that at the district level there should be constant review of emerging data regarding the population affected by covid-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilization, manpower, notifying Containment Zones, enforcement of perimeter of containment zones etc.