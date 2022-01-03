New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked people to not panic even if the Omicron cases are rising across the country. “Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic,” news agency ANI quoted CM Yogi as saying.Also Read - Omicron Doesn't Cause As Much Damage To The Lungs

Furthermore, he claimed that patients infected with Omicron are getting discharged in 4-5 days. “Omicron is not as lethal as the Delta variant”, he added.

#WATCH | #Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/bpepHZzRwz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, India’s tally of Omicron cases rose to 1,700 cases with the fresh cases being detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far. Of the total 1,700, 639 patients have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120). On the other hand, India’s Covid tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,95,407, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.