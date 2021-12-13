New Delhi: India’s tally of Omicron cases has climbed to 38 with Maharastra logging the highest number of infections —18. In the Pimpri-Chinchwad district of the state, a 12-year-old girl who returned from Nigeria had tested positive for the new variant of the virus. If reports are to be believed, she had complained of a toothache which eventually led to the detection of Omicron variant in her.Also Read - Breaking News Live Updates: Sensex Rises 366 Points To Trade At 59,152; Nifty At 17,622

The girl’s family had taken her to a dentist, who demanded an RT-PCR negative certificate. Her RT-PCR report revealed that she had contracted Covid. Also Read - Omicron Spreads Faster Than Delta, Reduces Vaccine Efficacy: WHO | Top 5 Points to Know

“The notifications are followed by tracing and testing of the close contacts of people testing Covid-19 positive. The same procedure was followed in the girl’s case,” a zonal health official told The Times of India. Also Read - Omicron Threat: Kerala Reports First Case of New Variant, India's Tally Touches 38 | Key Points

Her family members have also tested positive for the deadly virus. They have been quarantined at Jijamata hospital, said reports.

Omicron in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s count of Omicron cases rose to 18 on Sunday after Nagpur reported its first such infection with a 40-year-old man testing positive for the ‘highly transmissible’ variant of coronavirus. The man from Nagpur had arrived in the state from South Africa on December 5. A report by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) said that he has mild symptoms of the infection. He is currently in isolation at AIIMS Nagpur.

Earlier, Pimpri Chinchwad township (near Pune), Mumbai, and Pune cities had reported Omicron cases. The state health department said that since December 1, a total of 77,530 passengers have arrived in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur airports from other countries. They include 11,751 from ‘at-risk’ countries and their RT-PCR test has been done.

Of them, 22 passengers from ‘at risk’ countries and eight from other countries tested COVID-19 positive in the RT-PCR test and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing, it added. Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers, who have arrived since November 1 is underway. Through airport and field surveillance, 107 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing and the results of 26 are awaited so far, it stated further.