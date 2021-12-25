Omicron Latest Update: For the first time in over a month, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday delimited three micro-containment zones amid the rising threat of new covid variant, Omicron. According to the officials, eight houses with 28 residents were demarcated as two micro-containment zones in the city’s northwest and west zones on Thursday while five other houses with 17 residents in the west zone were added to the list on Friday.Also Read - India Will See Omicron Surge But Cases Will be Mild, Vaccines Will Help, Says South African Expert Who First Identified Variant

Gujarat has been witnessed a surge in the covid cases for past few days. The civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city had delineated two areas as micro-containment zones on Thursday. Gujarat reported 98 COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 13 with the new Omicron variant, increasing the tally in the state to 8,29,003, while three deaths took the toll to 10,111, a state health department official said.

The Omicron tally in the state now stands at 43, of which seven have been discharged, he informed. So far, 8,18,198 people have been discharged, including 69 on Friday, which left the state with an active tally of 694, of which eight patients were critical, the official said.

“Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 32, followed by 18 in Surat, seven in Rajkot, six in Kutch, among other districts,” he said.

Of the 13 new Omicron cases, seven were reported in Vadodara city, two in Ahmedabad city, three in Kheda and one in Anand district, the state health department said.

The variant has been found in people with travel history to the UK, Tanzania, Zambia, Nigeria, and contacts of some positive cases, it said, adding that one new case in Kheda has no travel history.

In adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which has reported 10,663 cases, 10,656 recoveries and the four deaths so far, the active tally was three.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,29,003, new cases 98, death toll 10,111, discharged 8,18,198 active cases 694, people tested so far – figures not released.