New Delhi: Amid the rising concerns over the new covid variant, Omicron, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said that the company is studying whether its indegenously developed Covaxin will work against the new variant or not. “Covaxin was developed against the original Wuhan variant,” the spokesperson told Reuters in a text message, referring to the Chinese city where the virus first emerged.Also Read - Attention Flyers! You May Get Stuck at Delhi Airport For 6 Hours After New Omicron Rules. Here's Why

This comes after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel warned that the existing Covid-19 vaccines would be less effective against the Omicron variant than they have been against the Delta variant. Also Read - New Variant Update: First Suspected Case of Omicron Detected in South Korea

According to the reports, Moderna and fellow drugmakers BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson are working on vaccines that specifically target Omicron in case existing shots are not effective against it. Moderna has also been testing a higher dose of its existing booster. Also Read - India vs South Africa: Proteas Appreciates BCCI For Continuing 'A' Tour; Promises Secure Bio-Bubble for Indian Players

To recall, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla also in an interview with Bloomberg Television had said that it will be clear in two to three weeks how well its current shot holds up against omicron — and even in a worst-case scenario he expects the existing formula will retain some efficacy.

Research is still underway to determine if omicron causes the same level of illness as older versions of the virus, if it can evade protection from vaccines and previous infections, and if it will be able to outcompete the existing strains as the pathogen continues to circulate throughout the world.