Chandigarh: Ahead of Christmas and New Years festivities, the Chandigarh administration on Friday banned those not fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 from public places, including hotels, bars, cinemas and banks. An order issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal said that adults whose vaccine doses are still pending should remain out of "public places, markets, functions, public transports and religious places until they're fully vaccinated."

As per the new order, violators of guidelines will be penalised with a fine of Rs 500.

"As we are all aware, the Covid-19 pandemic has posed a huge challenge to the community and affected each and every individual adversely. In public places with large gatherings like sabzi mandis, grain markets, public transports, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, local markets and other similar places, only fully-vaccinated (second dose) adult persons or those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocol are to be allowed," read the order.

Till today, 358 Omicron cases in all have been detected in India so far. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that, “During analysis of 183 Omicron positive cases 121 had a foreign history, 44 cases have no travel history but most of them are those who came in contact with those who have travel history. 87 people were fully vaccinated, three people were those who received three doses and amongst them two are from Delhi and one is from Maharashtra.”

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as ‘Omicron’.