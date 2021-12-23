New Delhi:Amid the surge in Omicron cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asserted that the government has created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily. “With our preparations, we can handle as many as 1 lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We’re strengthening our home isolation management protocol”, CM Kejriwal said after a high-level meeting today which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, and senior officials.Also Read - 'Inviting Explosive Transmission of Covid & Its Variant', Maharashtra Govt on Allowing Unvaccinated People to Use Public Transport

The meeting comes as the daily number of fresh cases of COVID-19 started rising again in Delhi. Earlier on Wednesday, the city reported 125 cases of coronavirus. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of Omicron-infected people in Delhi rose to 64 on Thursday, from 57 a day before.

Delhi | CM Arvind Kejriwal holds a high-level meeting as Delhi reports 64 Omicron cases (as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and to strengthen home isolation managment for COVID19 patients pic.twitter.com/9hjAxgT5jc — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

Here are the highlights from CM Kejriwal’s address:-