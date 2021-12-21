Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported the first case of Omicron variant on Tuesday after three cases of the new variant were reported in Jammu region earlier today. The Health and Medical Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir informed that the cases were confirmed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, from a cluster of samples collected from Jammu on November 30.Also Read - As Omicron Threat Looms, Centre Asks States to Impose Night Curfew

Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered. Please observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. — Health & Medical Education Department J&K (@HealthMedicalE1) December 21, 2021

The national tally of Omicron infected patients cross 200 earlier today after 11 new cases of Omicron variant were reported in Maharashtra. Of the 11 new Omicron cases detected in Maharashtra today, eight were found surveillance at Mumbai airport. Of the remaining three, one each was detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai area.

Currently, Maharashtra has highest number of Omicron cases in India at 65 each followed by Delhi (54), Telangana (20) and Karnataka (19).

Earlier today, Union Health Secretory Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all states and UTs and warned that Omicron variant is thrice more transmissible than Delta variant. “Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level,” he wrote.

The country’s first two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka on December 2. The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24. It was designated by the WHO as a ‘variant of concern’.