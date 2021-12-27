Omicron Scare in Odisha: Amid the looming Omicron scare, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday said that the state is not planning to impose any further curbs like night curfew or lockdown. At present, the night curfew is in force in all urban areas of the state from 10 pm to 5 am. According to a Mint report, the State’s Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra told journalists, “Currently, the situation is not conducive for imposing the curbs. Lockdown or night curfew is clamped after considering factors such as the number of daily cases, test positivity rate, total active cases, and hospitalisation rate.”Also Read - Maharashtra: 28 More Students, 3 Staffers Test Covid Positive in Ahmednagar; School Campus Declared Containment Zone

The health official also informed that 18 international passengers had tested positive for COVID-19 through RT-PCR tests. “Their samples were sent for genome sequencing, and eight of them were found to be infected with Omicron variant. The health condition of all the Omicron-infected patients is stable. Most of them were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms,” Mishra said. Also Read - Covid-19 Surveillance, Containment Guidelines Extended Till January 31 Amid Rising Omicron Cases

To recall, the state government earlier banned all types of celebrations, except marriages, on December 25 and from December 31 to January 2 to contain the further spread of the virus. Also Read - Kerala Confirms 19 More Omicron Cases; State Tally Touches 57

Here are the guidelines Issued by the government:

No celebration other than wedding is allowed

Receptions and other ancillary events banned, allowing only marriage rituals on these dates.

The government has also barred community feast during this period.

People can perform funeral rites by following the Covid protocols.

The government has already announced a ban on New Year’s eve celebrations and parties as well as that on January 1. The government said there will be strict vigilance to prevent crowding. “No social gathering, rallies, orchestras, dance and other cultural programmes shall be permitted,” the government order said.

On Monday, India recorded the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578. The ministry said 151 out of the 578 people who contracted the infection have recovered or migrated. The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs.

Delhi has recorded the most cases of the new strain in the country (142), followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49) and 43 (Rajasthan). Out of the 578 Omicron cases recorded in the country so far, 151 patients have recovered or migrated, the Health Ministry said in its bulletin.