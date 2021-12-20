Thiruvananthapuram: The tally of Omicron cases rose to 168 in India on Monday after Kerala reported four fresh cases, Delhi recorded six, Karnataka logged five more cases of the new coronavirus variant in the past 24 hours. Amid the Omicron scare and the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon said all samples that test positive for the infection will now be sent for genome sequencing.Also Read - Omicron Threat: World Economic Forum To Defer Devos Meet | Details Here

With four new Omicron infections recorded in Kerala on Monday, the total number of persons infected with the variant rose to 15, said Health Minister Veena George’s office. All four cases are detected from the Trivandrum district. Of these, two have returned from the UK and one is the primary contact of a family who returned from the UK. One person has returned from Nigeria on December 17 and was tested positive forCOVID-19 at the airport after which he was immediately shifted to hospital. Also Read - Moderna Says Covid-19 Booster Dose Works Against Omicron Variant in Lab Tests, Plans to Develop New Shot by 2022

Meanwhile, six more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid were detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28, sources told PTI on Monday. At least 12 patients have also been discharged in the national capital, they said. Also Read - Omicron Alert! Gujarat Govt Extends Night Curfew in 8 Major Cities till December 31 | Details Here

Amid a jump in cases of Omicron reported in Delhi, doctors have warned that people should avoid all kinds of gatherings as this is a highly transmissible variant, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the situation may worsen.

The new variant of coronavirus was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. However, as per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. On November 26, the WHO named the new variant B.1.1.529 as ‘Omicron’ and classified it as a ‘variant of concern’.

Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered. India reported the first case of Omicron on December 2.

(With inputs from Agencies)