Chennai: In view of the possibility of a massive surge in Omicron cases amid festivities in Puducherry, the Madras High Court on Wednesday banned the sale of alcohol for three hours on New Year’s night in the Union Territory. A holiday special division bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the interim orders and prohibited the sale of alcohol in bars and hotels from 10.00 pm on December 31 to 1.00 am on January 1, 2022.Also Read - Puducherry Confirms First Two Cases of Omicron

“There shall be no sale of alcohol from 10 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1 in bars and bars attached to hotels or any other places where alcohol is supplied,” the bench said and further directed the UT government to ensure no person without producing a vaccination certificate is allowed in any public place after 7 pm on December 31. Also Read - Omicron scare: Puducherry allows Christmas, New Year’s Celebrations With COVID Norms In Place

Puducherry reported its first two cases of Omicron on Tuesday. Following this, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the UT administration to take all measures for strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent a possible surge in cases during celebrations. Also Read - Puducherry Extends Lockdown Till Jan 2, Curbs Relaxed On Christmas, New Year | Guidelines Here

“The Government of Puducherry should be seized of the imperative to control the spread of the Omicron variant while at the same time, balance the economic interest and livelihood of the people dependant on the tourism industry,” she said in a statement issued by Raj Nivas said.

The Governor asked special teams to conduct inspections to make sure people comply with safety protocols at crowded places, and asked the administration to make public announcements on safety norms needed to be followed in crowded places.

She also asked administration to ensure venue hosts permit only allowed number of participants and ensure social distancing.

Amid the renewed COVID-19 scare, with cases of new Omicron variant reported in many parts of the country, Puducherry administration has permitted New year celebrations in the coastal town by relaxing lockdown curbs. The administration, however, has urged the people to adherence to covid safety guidelines and get vaccinated before the celebrations begin by the end of the year.