Omicron Threat: Nagpur on Sunday reported its first case of Omicron variant in the district. Informing about the latest development, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said a 40-year-old man has been found positive in Nagpur. With this, India’s tally of Omicron variant cases on Sunday rose to 37. Earlier today, three fresh infections were detected — one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Karnataka.Also Read - Despite Rise in Omicron Cases, Maharashtra Not in Favour of Imposing Restrictions. Here's Why

Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of the new strain in a 34-year-old traveller from Ireland. In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old Italy returnee has tested positive for the highly transmissible’ variant of COVID-19. Karnataka reported its third case of Omicron after a 34-year-old returnee from South Africa tested positive. Also Read - BREAKING: Karnataka Detects Third Case of Omicron; India's Tally Reaches 36

Here are some of the key details:

Andhra Pradesh Patient’s Travel History

The passenger had first landed at Mumbai airport. He was tested there and his report was negative.

On November 27, he arrived in Visakhapatnam.

He underwent another RT-PCR test in Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh which apparently came positive.

His sample was then sent to the Council Of Scientific And Industrial ResearchCentre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CSIRCCMB) in Hyderabad for genome sequencing, where it came positive for Omicron.

Chandigarh Patient’s Travel History

The patient from Italy landed in India on Nov 22.

He was diagnosed with COVID on Dec 1, has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

He is completely asymptomatic.

He is currently in institutional quarantine.

He is fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

Karnataka Patient’s Travel History

A 34-year-old returnee from South Africa has tested positive.

He is isolated & being treated in a govt hospital.

Omicron in India | Key Points