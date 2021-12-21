Puducherry: Amid the renewed COVID-19 scare, with cases of new Omicron variant reported in many parts of the country, Puducherry administration has permitted New year celebrations in the coastal town by relaxing lockdown curbs. The administration whoever urged the people to adherence to covid safety guidelines and get vaccinated before the celebrations begin by the end of the year.Also Read - Face Mask, No Gathering: How These States Plan to Celebrate Christmas, New Year Amid Rising Cases of Omicron | Check Guidelines Here

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said, “We’ve allowed the New Year’s celebrations here as it’s a tourist destination but with strict Covid protocols. We are doing door-to-door vaccination. I appeal to people to get the vaccination done before New Year’s celebrations.” Also Read - BSP MP Danish Ali, Who Attended Parliament till Monday, Tests Covid Positive

To make the celebrations safe, Puducherry Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan on Monday said hotels, lodges, homestays and guesthouses in the costal town have been directed to insist upon vaccination certificates for tourists who check in.

On December 15, The Puducherry government had issued an order to relaxed curbs for Christmas and New Year celebrations despite extending the night curfew till January 2. In an order, the government stated that has been relaxed on December 24 and 25 for Christmas celebrations. The government also reduced the timing of night curfew on December 30, 31, January 1 and 2, from 2 am till 5 am, that usually comes into effect at 11 pm and is in place till 5 am.