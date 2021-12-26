Shirdi: In view of the renewed Covid-19 scare due to rising cases of Omicron variant, the Maharashtra government on Sunday decided that Sai Baba temple in Shirdi will remain closed for devotees during the nights. According to temple’s management body, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, the regular early morning and night ‘aartis’ will also be closed for devotees.Also Read - As COVID-19 Cases Dip, Maha Allows 10,000 More Devotees to Visit Shirdi Shrine Per Day With Offline Passes

“Due to the State imposed night curfew from 9pm-6am, Sai Baba Temple will be closed for devotees during the night hours. The regular early morning and night ‘aartis’ will also be closed for devotees,” said the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan in a statement. Also Read - Good News for Sai Baba Devotees: Shirdi Temple Reopens From Today. Check Details Here

Maharashtra | Due to the State imposed night curfew from 9pm-6am, Sai Baba Temple will be closed for devotees during the night hours. The regular early morning and night 'aartis' will also be closed for devotees: Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, Shirdi pic.twitter.com/rPx0ZFX26M — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

As per media reports, the special prayers which are offered at 4 pm and 10 pm will also be performed in presence of temple priests only and no devotees will be allowed to participate.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday imposed night curfew and various other restrictions across the state to reduce crowding during the festive season amid Omicron variant threat. Under the latest instruction, only 100 people allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings; 50 per cent capacity for gyms, spa, hotel, theater and cinema halls.

Assembly of more than five persons is also banned in public places between 9 pm to 6 am in the state and for other social, political, religious events the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25 per cent of the capacity of the space whichever is less.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the decline, the Ahmednagar district administration on November 17 decided to allow 10,000 devotees per day to take darshan of Saibaba at the famous Shirdi shrine who possess offline passes.