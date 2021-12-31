New Delhi: The Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was detected first in South Africa has started replacing the Delta strain in India in “terms of the number of cases”, news agency ANI reported on Friday quoting official sources. This comes as India saw witnessed the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the country’s tally of such cases to 1,270.Also Read - Mumbai Tightens Restrictions, Revises COVID-19 Guidelines Amid Omicron Surge | List of Fresh Curbs Here

#Omicron has started replacing Delta variant of coronavirus in India in terms of number of cases: Official Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Of the 1,270 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am. Of the 23 states and Union territories that have recorded Omicron cases so far, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of 450, followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109) and Gujarat (97).

The country also saw massive spike in COVID cases as 16,764 fresh infection and 220 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours due to the viral disease. The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 16,000 mark after 64 days, taking the country’s COVID-19 tally to 3,48,38,804, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 91,361, according to the data.

Omicron Replacing Delta. What it Means

Because of its mutations, the Delta variant attaches more effectively to human cell receptors, causing it to be more infective, experts in Singapore had said. However, the Omicron variant made health authorities more concerned as the virus is even ”stickier” because of its extra mutations. The rise and fall of new variants over time follows the laws of nature and the survival of the fittest, Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases noted. Dr Maurer-Stroh had said the environment in which two variants compete will also help determine which is more successful.

“As immunity in the population increases from both vaccination and natural infection, severity goes down but even slightly better escape from the prevalent immune response can give one variant the extra edge over another. This is also what we see with different flu variants every year” he added. As Omicron and Delta continue to wrestle for dominance, some have wondered whether it would be possible to be infected with both strains at the same time. ”This is possible but rare. And very quickly, only one variant would be the dominant infection in the body,” added Dr Maurer-Stroh. International evidence indicates that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible, but less severe than the Delta variant.

The new variant was first detected in South Africa on November 11, and then in Botswana and Hong Kong, before it rippled across more than 110 countries, as at last weekend. While the Delta variant has 13 mutations with nine on the spike protein, Omicron has about 50 mutations not seen together before, and 32 of them are on the spike protein.