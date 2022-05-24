New Delhi: India has detected the second case of Omicron BA.5 variant. This time, a 29-year-old NRI, who recently came to Vadodara in Gujarat from South Africa, was found to be infected with the highly-transmittable COVID variant.Also Read - Employees Back to Office, But More Than 70% of TCS Techies Likely to Work From Home Till The End of 2022. Deets Here

According to the reports, the man, who lives in South Africa, was tested positive on May 1 after he arrived in Vadodara to meet his parents. He had left for New Zealand on May 10 after testing negative for the virus, Vadodara Municipal Corporation's chief health officer Dr Devesh Patel said.

His sample was sent to a laboratory in Gandhinagar for genome sequence. The report, received on Tuesday, confirmed that he was infected with the BA.5 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, he said.

“After testing positive for the coronavirus on May 1, the man was under self-isolation. He tested negative before leaving for New Zealand on May 10. His current whereabouts are not known,” Dr Patel said. “The patient showed no symptoms. His parents, who were his only contacts, had tested negative for COVID-19 at that time. They have again tested negative for the virus,” the official said.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) had on Sunday confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India- one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant circulating globally.

These were first reported from South Africa earlier this year and are now being reported from several other countries.

