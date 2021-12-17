New Delhi: With the threat of Omicron coronavirus variant growing each day, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Friday said that it is very important to have full vaccination, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings. He said that the vaccines available in India are effective against COVID-19 and a science-based decision on booster shots would be taken soon. Dr Paul also said that Genova mRNA vaccine is progressing very well through Phase II and Phase III trials. It remains stable at normal temperature, he added.Also Read - Delhi School Reopening News: Offline Classes to Resume From Tomorrow For Classes 6 And Above | Details Here

At the same time, 7,447 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported across the country on Friday, after which the total number of COVID patients has now increased to 3,47,26,049. Apart from this, after the death of 391 patients during the last 24 hours, the toll due to infection has reached 4,76,869. Also Read - Domestic Passengers Travelling By Air Grew 17% to in Nov, Says Govt Data. Details Inside

The Union Health Ministry said that the active patients of coronavirus in the country have now come down to 86,000. It said that in the last 24 hours, 7,886 people have also been cured of infection across the country, after which the number of people who have been cured of COVID so far has increased to 3,41,62,765. The number of active cases is currently 86,415, which is 0.25 per cent of the total cases. This figure of active cases is the lowest since March 2020. Also Read - Telangana Reports 2 new Omicron Cases, State's Tally Reaches 9

101 cases of Omicron in India so far

Meanwhile, 101 positive cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 11 states and union territories so far, the government said on Friday and advised people to keep new year celebrations at low intensity. It said that though daily COVID-19 cases are below 10,000 for the past 20 days, there is a need to stay vigilant in view of the new variant and rising cases in other countries.

Giving details of the cases, it said Maharashtra has reported 32 cases of the variant, Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (8), Telangana (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1), the government said.

With the Omicron variant spreading very fast across Europe and other parts of the world, people need to avoid non-essential travel. They must also avoid mass gatherings, and new year celebrations should be at low intensity, the government said.

(With inputs from agencies)