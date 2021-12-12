Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday reported its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant. The new variant was detected in a man who flew in to Kochi from the United Kingdom, state Health Minister Veena George said. The patient’s condition is stable and there was no need to panic as the government was taking all necessary steps to curb spread of the new variant of the virus, she said.Also Read - Omicron May Cause Up to 75,000 Deaths by April End in THIS Country

Nagpur also reported its first case of Omicron variant in the district today. Informing about the latest development, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said a 40-year-old man has been found positive in Nagpur. With this, India's tally of Omicron variant cases on Sunday rose to 37. Earlier today, three fresh infections were detected — one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Karnataka.

Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of the new strain in a 34-year-old traveller from Ireland. In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old Italy returnee has tested positive for the highly transmissible' variant of COVID-19. Karnataka reported its third case of Omicron after a 34-year-old returnee from South Africa tested positive.