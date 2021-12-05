New Delhi: The Kanyakumari District official on Sunday informed that a passenger from Singapore who had tested positive for Covid-19 at the Madurai Airport on Saturday, has been admitted to Aasaripallam Government Hospital. However, the officials further added that it is yet to be ascertained if he has been infected with the Omicron variant.Also Read - Will Booster COVID Vaccine Dose Help Evade Omicron Threat | All You Need To Know

Earlier today, a 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has tested positive for Omicron, making it the first case of the new COVID-19 variant in the national capital and the fifth in the country. The patient, currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, has mild symptoms, hospital officials said. Also Read - 'Get Ready For Third Wave', Expert Warns After India Detects 5 Omicron Cases

“So far, 17 COVID-19 patients and six of their contacts have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital. The Omicron variant has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing so far, according to a preliminary report,” Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. Also Read - Flying to US From India? Country Tightens Travel Rules Amid Omicron Concerns | Read Details

“The patient is an Indian and had returned from Tanzania. He was admitted to the hospital on December 2 with mild symptoms sore throat, fever and body ache,” Medical Director Suresh Kumar said. “The patient’s travel history is being collated and his contacts are being traced,” he said.

The Delhi health minister said banning international flights is the most effective way to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

It is being reported that the gestational period in case of Omicron could be more than other variants. This means an infected person may go undetected at the airport All the cases have come from affected foreign countries. The central government should take it seriously, he said.

Jain said that there is a 99 percent chance that the mask can save people from all COVID-19 variants, be it Alpha, Beta, Delta or Omicron. Experts have been saying that the third wave of COVID-19 can hit the country in January-February. It can be prevented if everybody wears a mask, he said.

The minister said more than 90 percent of the eligible population has got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sixty percent of the people have got the second dose. We appeal to the remaining people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, he said.