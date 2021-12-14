New Delhi: As the Omicron variant continues to spread its tentacles, Covid-19’s third dose recommended by medical experts will not necessarily protect you from the new variant. According to a report, Union Health Ministry pointed to Omicron cases in Israel, the United States and other countries to cast doubt over the extent to which a third vaccine dose can guard against the virus.Also Read - Omicron Cases in India: Maharashtra Highest, Rajasthan Second; List of States to Report New Covid Variant

The government, however, today told the Delhi High Court it is considering evidence related to the dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the need and justification of booster doses. Medical experts, while acknowledging, a booster dose might not fully protect against the variant, it represents “our best chance, with other public health measures, of keeping people out of hospitals,” NDTV reported. Also Read - New COVID Variant: 18-Month-Old Omicron Patient Discharged Post Recovery, 3-Year-Old Boy Asymptomatic

Junior Health Minister Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar has told Parliament 60 plus nations – including the US, Germany, Austria, Canada and France – are giving boosters. The UK has announced similar plans. Australia – one of the world’s most vaccinated countries with over 90 per cent of all above 16 inoculated – has said it will reduce the waiting time for booster shots. Also Read - Delhi Records Second Case Of Omicron Variant As Traveller From Zimbabwe Tests Positive

Notably, the UK has become the first country to report a death related to the Omicron strain.

Serum Institue of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said last week said he had room to increase production of Covishield, if needed for booster shots. SII has applied to the government for clarity on a potential booster programme, but an expert panel of the Drug Controller General of India has asked for “justification” for additional shots.

The WHO has cited early data that indicates the Omicron strain – reported first in South Africa last month and now in over 70 countries – to warn that this variant could worsen the spread of the virus.

The Omicron variant is reported to have 50+ mutations that sparked fear among virologists, particularly since more than half are on the spike protein – which is what existing vaccines target.

India has so far confirmed 49 cases of the Omicron variant just 12 days after reporting its first.