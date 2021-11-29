Jabalpur: Amid concerns over the new covid variant Omicron, the Jabalpur district administration has launched a frantic search for botswana-origin woman, who went missing on arrival in Jabalpur city, last week. The woman reportedly arrived at Jabalpur’s Dumna airport on November 18 and is untraceable since then.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad IPL Team's Participation in Doubt?

Jabalpur chief medical and health officer Ratnesh Kurariya told TOI that they initially received information from an airlines that a 'South African national' had flown to Jabalpur from Delhi on November 18. As per the passenger list, she was identified as 24-year-old Khumo Oremeet Selyn, a resident of Botswana.

The administrative teams scanned hotels and guest houses of the city in search of the woman but could not locate her so far. "We had her email ID and a phone number. We made calls to confirm, but there is still some confusion. When we contacted that person, she denied having come to Jabalpur and said she was in the embassy at New Delhi," Dr Khurariya said, adding investigations are underway.

A new coronavirus variant — B.1.1.529, officially named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO) — is known to carry 50 mutations overall, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone.

Amid the Omicron scare, the Centre on Sunday put out a slew of new guidelines to be followed by states and UTs to contain the spread of the new Covid variant. As countries rush to impose travel curbs, the Centre has asked all states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and augmentation of health infrastructure.