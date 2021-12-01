Omicron Variant Latest Update: As the fear over Omicron variant looms large, a number of airports across the country have imposed restrictions on domestic and international passengers. Starting from mandatory RT-PCR tests to COVID sampling, these airports jabve issued fresh guidelines. Several airports are gearing up in light of the new development, trying to strengthen the first line of defence. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said only two per cent of the passengers coming from countries that are not in the ‘at-risk’ list will be subject to random sampling for coronavirus and such passengers will be permitted to leave the airport after giving the samples.Also Read - Punjab Assembly Polls: Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa Joins BJP In Presence of Union Ministers

Amid increasing concerns over the new COVID variant Omicron, strict guidelines for international passengers came into effect from Tuesday midnight and all passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries have to compulsorily undergo COVID test. Here's how the airports are preparing to tackle the new crisis.

Mumbai: The BMC Wednesday mandated all domestic passengers landing at the city airport to carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. In a circular, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the Mumbai airport operator to communicate this new rule to all the domestic airlines. "The Mumbai Airport operator to communicate to all domestic Airlines that they shall not board, ordinarily, any passenger for landing in Mumbai without RT-PCR test with negative result taken within 72 hours of departure," the directive stated.

The development comes after six passengers from the high-risk countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra. The civic body said passengers can be exempted from the RT-PCR report rule only in exceptional cases like family distress, and the testing may be allowed on arrival at the airport in Mumbai.

Bhopal: All air passengers arriving at the Bhopal airport will now have to undergo the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection before entering the city, if they fail to present a recent test report. The state government said that the RT-PCR test reports of passengers coming to bus stands and railway stations in the Madhya Pradesh capital will also be checked randomly from Wednesday. As per directives issued by Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra, health officials should check the recent RT-PCR test reports of all passengers, domestic or international, coming to the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal

Kerala: The Kerala government said that the International passengers from high-risk nations, which have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, will have to undergo 14 days quarantine when they reach the state. Giving further details, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said those passengers found positive will be shifted to a treatment centre, set up by the state government on the directions of the union government. George said five per cent of passengers coming from other countries will be tested randomly as per the directions issued by the union government.

Delhi: The Delhi international airport has made arrangements to accommodate at the airport up to 1,500 international passengers at a time, including those coming from from ‘at-risk’ countries, till results of their RT-PCR tests taken after arrival are declared. As per updates, the passengers who will undergo the RT-PCR test will be charged around Rs 1,700. The amount includes charges for the RT-PCR test, and food and water during their stay at the airport till the test results come.

The officials said arrangements have been made at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital to implement the new guidelines and ensure necessary social distancing among passengers.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government said the international travellers arriving in the state will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR tests. Giving details, health and education minister K Sudhakar said around 2,500 international passengers arrive in Karnataka every day. Sudhakar also added that a mandatory RT-PCR test is being carried out for travellers from countries where the new virus has been found.