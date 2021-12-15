Omicron Variant Latest Update: Three states on Wednesday reported first cases Omicron after returnees from abroad tested positive for the variant. The three states include Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. In the meantime, Kerala and Maharashtra reported four new Omicron cases. Taking preventive measures, several states and cities imposed fresh restrictions till New Year and banned social gatherings. With the report of new Omicron cases, India’s total tally crossed 60 on Wednesday. Check latest developments of the day here:Also Read - Delhi Extends COVID Restrictions Till Dec 31 Amid Omicron Scare, Bans Social Gathering in Bars, Restaurants

West Bengal and Telangana: These two states earlier in the day reported their first cases of the Omicron variant. A 24-year-old woman from Kenya and a 23-year-old man from Somalia, who landed in Hyderabad on December 12, have tested positive for the variant, a Telangana health official said on Wednesday. Though they did not come from ‘at-risk’ countries, their samples were randomly collected and sent for genome sequencing in line with the protocols. Also Read - West Bengal Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till Jan 15 After State Records First Omicron Case, Relaxes Night Curbs Till New Year | Check Guidelines

On the other hand, the West Bengal officials said that a seven-year-old boy, resident of Murshidabad district who recently returned from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant He left for a relative’s place in Malda from Kolkata airport. Also Read - With Daily Spike In Omicron Cases, Should India Be Worried About A Third Wave Of Covid 19? Expert Advice | Watch

Tamil Nadu: A 47-year-old man who had arrived from Nigeria, along with six of his family members a few days ago, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, marking the first such case being reported in Tamil Nadu, according to the State Minister Ma Subramanian.

The passenger who arrived here from Nigeria via Doha on December 10 had tested Covid-19 positive and six of his family members too had tested positive for the virus, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said.

“The passenger who was under home quarantine is now on his way to get admitted to the King Institute. He is asymptomatic and doing well,” he said.

Maharashtra: Four more persons tested positive in Maharashtra. So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17. Omicron cases have also been reported in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1), Telangana (2), West Bengal (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1).

The Omicron variant is spreading fast in the world and Maharashtra is likely to see a surge in cases infected by it in January next year. The cases of Omicron infection will be found in rural areas as well as in cities, Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Vyas said while making a presentation in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

Kerala: Four more cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron have been confirmed in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday night. The minister said two of the four news cases were the wife and mother-in-law of the Ernakulam native who was the first person in Kerala to test positive for Omicron.

Restrictions imposed in Mumbai: Amid the Omicron scare, the Mumbai police said prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 will be imposed in the city from December 16 to December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year eve, banning large gatherings as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They also said only people up to 50 per cent of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event and organizers of programmes should be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The section prohibits the gathering of five or more persons at one spot and holding of public meetings, among other things.

Fresh curbs in Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday extended COVID restrictions till December 31 midnight. The restrictions include ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity. In an order, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1.

Under a phased reopening with improved COVID-19 situation in the city, the DDMA has permitted most of the activities. However, political, social, cultural, religious and such other gatherings are still not permitted.

