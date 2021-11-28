New Delhi: Amid the rising threats of new covid variant, Omicron, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday revised the guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from December 1. The government mandates submitting 14 days travel details, uploading negative .RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey. As per Health Ministry’s guidelines, the travellers from ‘countries at-risk’ will need to take COVID test post arrival and wait for results at airport. If tested negative they’ll follow, home quarantine for 7 days.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Advisory to Districts Over Omicron Variant Threats

It is important to note that re-test will be done on the 8th day & if negative, the traveller will have to further go to self-monitor for next 7 days.

Here are some of the important details:

Planning for Travel

All travellers should Submit self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details.

Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report*. This test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo home/institutional quarantine/ self-health monitoring, as warranted.

Continuing with the earlier approach, travellers from certain specified Countries (based on epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in those Countries) are identified for additional follow up. These include need for additional measures as detailed in para (xv) below.

Before Boarding

Passengers originating or transiting from at-risk countries shall be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, stringent isolation protocols if tested positive etc.

Do’s and Don’ts shall be provided along with ticket to the travellers by the airlines/agencies concerned.

Airlines to allow boarding by only those passengers who have filled in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal, uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

All passengers shall be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.



During Travel

In-flight announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports and in flights and during transit.

During in-flight crew shall ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed at all times.

If any passenger reports symptoms of COVID-19 during flight, he/she shall be isolated as per protocol.

On arrival

De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

Thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the airport. The self-declaration form filled online shall be shown to the airport health staff.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

Travellers from specified Countries at risk will follow the protocol as detailed below:

Submission of sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test* at the point of arrival (self-paid). Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days. Re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitor of their health for next 7 days.

However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be managed at separate isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing.

The contacts of such positive case should be kept under institutional quarantine or at home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State Government as per laid down protocol.

A Travellers from Countries excluding those Countries at risk, will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days’ post arrival. A sub-section (5% of the total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.

The 5% of such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries).

Such travellers shall be escorted by the concerned airlines/MoCA to testing area on arrival.

The cost of testing of such travellers shall be borne by MOCA.