Omicron Variant Latest Update: Amid growing concern over Omicron variant, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman-MD of Medanta, on Thursday said infectivity and virulence are the two factors to be worried about the new variant. Giving further details, he said the new variant could be a devastating spread. However, he added that exact details of it are not known yet.

"There are 2 parts to the virus to worry about-infectivity and virulence. The R0 factor may be 12-18 times or even higher. It means it could be a very devastating spread. Right now, we don't know the exact details of it," Dr Trehan said.

He further stated that Omicron has 30 plus variants on the spike protein and over 50 variants in the whole structure.

“There’s nothing to suggest it’s going to be okay and nothing to suggest it’s going to be devastating. All we know is that we’re in very tricky situation as they found this new variant which has 30 plus variants on the spike protein and over 50 variants in the whole structure,” Dr Trehan added.

Saying that the exact behaviour of the new variant is not known yet, he said the preliminary data from South Africa shows in one day, the number of cases can double.

“We don’t know how will it behave but if you look at the preliminary data from South Africa, it says that in one day, number of cases can double. It’s a fact which is putting the whole world on alert. We should be alert but not panic. Vaccination is important,” Dr Trehan stated.

The development comes at a time when the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier in the day said that two cases of new Omicron variant have been detected in Karnataka.

Giving further details, the Ministry added that both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms.

The Ministry also added that following the detection of the two Omicron cases through the INSACOG network, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced in time and were being tested.

The government also stated that 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 29 nations so far and India was monitoring the situation.