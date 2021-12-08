Mumbai: Amid the raising concern over new variant of coronavirus, 10 fresh cases of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. With the addition of new cases, the tally of patients infected by the new variant in Maharashtra reached 20.Also Read - Tips on How to Keep Viral And Other Infections at Bay Amidst the Changing Weather

Tope further informed that about 65 more swabs have been sent for genome sequencing and their reports are awaited.

“Total 10 Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra today. About 65 swabs have been sent for genome sequencing, their reports are awaited. We have three labs for genome sequencing, will expand further in Nagpur and Aurangabad,” the Maharashtra Health Minister told media. Also Read - Karnataka Likely to Impose Fresh Restrictions, Issue Guidelines as COVID Clusters Rise. Major Decision in Cabinet Tomorrow

On Tuesday, a man who came to Mumbai from South Africa and his friend who arrived in the metropolis from United States had tested positive for Omicron. Prior to that, another case of new variant was also reported in state’s Dombivili area of Thane district. Also Read - Goa: Suspected Omicron Cases Detected in Russia Returnees, Reports Awaited

On Sunday, seven cases of Omicron variant were reported in Pune district, of which, six belonged to the same family.

Apart from Maharashtra, several other cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the country with Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Delhi also reporting new cases.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as ‘Omicron’ and classified it as a ‘variant of concern’.

India has added several countries to the list from where travelers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.