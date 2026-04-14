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On Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh

On Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh

The Chief Minister said that the Constitution given by Dr. Ambedkar ensures basic amenities as a right for every citizen, and this initiative is a step towards fulfilling that vision.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated Water ATMs in GP Block and Beriwala Bagh Block of Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar ji’s birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister said that the Constitution given by Dr. Ambedkar ensures basic amenities as a right for every citizen, and this initiative is a step towards fulfilling that vision.

The chief minister informed that 7 Water ATMs have been installed across wards 55, 56, and 57 to provide clean drinking water to every household.

Each unit will supply 2,000 litres of purified water per hour, use 5-stage RO technology for purification up to 3000 TDS, ensure 24×7 monitoring, and provide up to 20 litres of drinking water per person per day through Water ATM cards, the Chief Minister informed.

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