New Delhi: Following BJP MLA Surendra Singh's bizarre remark in which he blamed parents of girls for growing number of rape cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out the former. "This is the filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality at work. Men do the raping but women to be taught good values," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Balliya, said that incidents like the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras can be stopped only if parents inculcate good values in their daughters. Talking to local reporters in Balliya, the BJP MLA said neither governance nor use of weapons can prevent such crimes.

“Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values -‘na shashan se, na talwar se’. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It is the combination of governance and good values that can make the country beautiful,” he told a news agency.

He also accused Congress, SP, and BSP of playing politics over the incident. “A girl is a girl, be it from a Dalit family or a Brahmin family. Congress, SP, and BSP are feeding on this fake narrative using this opportunity to further their politics,” he said.