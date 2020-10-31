New Delhi: BJP promising free COVID-19 vaccine to people of Bihar in their election manifesto made headlines as it left the opposition parties irked with them accusing the saffron party of using the pandemic for political gains while demanding an action by the Election Commission. The poll body, however, today maintained that the BJP”s promise of providing free coronavirus vaccine in its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls is not violative of the provisions of the model code. Also Read - Kulgam Killing: Coward Pakistanis Will Pay Heavy Price, Each of Them Will be Neutralised, Says J&K BJP Chief

The commission was responding to a complaint by RTI activist Saket Gokhale. “…no violation of any of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct has been observed…,” it said. Also Read - Will Need Trump's Assurance: Paswan's Sarcastic Remark at Nitish on LJP's Ties With BJP

In his complaint, Gokhale had claimed that the promise is discriminatory and a misuse of powers by the central government during elections. Also Read - Munger Violence: Congress Seeks Dismissal of Nitish Kumar, Others; EC Removes SP, DM | Top Developments

According to sources, the commission cited certain guidelines for election manifestos contained in Part VIII of the Model Code of Conduct to conclude that the free vaccine promise was not violative of it.

“The Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution enjoin upon the State to frame various welfare measures for the citizens and therefore there can be no objection to the promise of such welfare in election manifesto,” one of the provisions quoted by the EC said.

Trust of voters should be sought only on those promises which are possible to be fulfilled, the other provision cited by the EC said. “It is stated that the election manifestoes are issued by political parties, candidates in respect of a particular election,” the EC response said.

Gokhale wrote on Twitter on Friday, “ECI shockingly ignored the fact that the Union government announced it for a specific state and said action is taken when election atmosphere is vitiated.”