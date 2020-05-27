New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed the health and economic impact of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Sri Lanka Pacer Shehan Madushanka Detained For Drug Possession

As per updates from the PMO, PM Modi spoke to Mahinda Rajapaksa and congratulated him on having completed 50 years since his first entering the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke today to Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, to congratulate him on having completed 50 years since his first entering the Parliament of Sri Lanka: Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

On the phone call, PM Modi recalled Rajapaska’s contributions to the development of Sri Lanka in his long political career and wished him all the best for his future endeavour.

PM Modi also conveyed his condolences at the sudden death of Arumugan Thondaman, a prominent leader of the Indian-Origin Tamils in Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.

The PMO further updated that the two leaders discussed the health and economic impact of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the measures being taken in the two countries to counter it.

During the telephonic interaction, PM Modi assured Rajapaksa that India stands ready to extend all possible support to Sri Lanka during this challenging time.