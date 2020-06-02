New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday night said that PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. Also Read - Trump's Move to invite India, Russia, Australia, S Korea to Attend G-7 Summit Riles China

During the talks, President Trump extended an invitation to PM Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit which will be held in the US. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Speaks to CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat; Assures All Possible Central Help | 10 Points

From the other side, President Trump spoke about the US Presidency of the Group of Seven, and conveyed his desire to expand ambit of grouping beyond existing membership, to include other important countries including India. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Reviews Situation, Urges All to Take Precaution, Safety Measures

The development comes on a day when China strongly reacted to Trump’s plans to invite India, Russia, Australia and South Korea to G-7 summit, saying that any attempts to draw a small circle against Beijing will be doomed to fail and become unpopular.

Notably, G-7 is the group of top seven developed economies. These include the US, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. Heads of States of these countries meet annually to discuss issues of global governance, including climate change, security and the economy.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has postponed the G-7 Summit till September and expressed his desire to expand the outdated bloc to G10 or G11, including India and three other nations to the grouping of the world’s top economies.