New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman, and discussed the need for coordinated efforts to address the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated that PM Modi, while talking to the Saudi Prince, mentioned about India's recent initiative to hold a video conference among SAARC countries on the coronavirus pandemic.

On the phone, both the leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders, under the aegis of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of G20, would be useful at a global scale.

They also talked that the exercise can be used to discuss specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and also to instil confidence in the global populace.

During the talks, PM Modi stressed on the need for coordinated efforts to adequately address this global challenge, which has impacted not only the health and well-being of several hundred thousand people but also threatens to adversely affect the economy in many parts of the world.

After the coronavirus outbreak, the oil-rich kingdom has temporarily suspended all international flights for two weeks to slow down the spread of the virus.

As per updates on Friday, 24 new cases of COVID-19 infections were reported in the kingdom, raising the total to 86.

Prior to this, Riyadh had also imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern Qatif area, home to a large Shia-Muslim population.

Local media reports suggested that the kingdom has suspended all educational and Quranic activities at mosques to help prevent the spread of viral infection.