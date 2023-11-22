On Cam: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry in Visakhapatnam, 8 Injured

As soon as the crash takes place, 2-3 children get thrown out of the vehicle while others remain trapped in the auto that was left turn-turtled.

On Cam: School Children Thrown Out Of Auto After It Collides With Lorry in Visakhapatnam, 8 Injured

Visakhapatnam: At least eight school children suffered injuries after the auto they were travelling collided with a lorry on Wednesday morning. The crash took place near the Sangam Sarath Theatre in Visakhapatnam. Eight children from Bethany School were injured, in the incident, officials told news agency ANI. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are under treatment.

Trending Now

The incident captured in a CCTV camera in the locality shows the auto ramming directly into the speeding lorry. As soon as the crash takes place, 2-3 children get thrown out of the vehicle while others remain trapped in the auto that was left turn-turtled. The lorry driver reportedly stopped his vehicle 100 metres ahead of the crash site.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Eight school children were injured in an accident when an auto collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam Source: CCTV Footage from a local shop pic.twitter.com/sr9xaadUVo — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

According to DCP Srinivasa Rao, four of the injured have been discharged, while three students are undergoing treatment. “An auto collided with a truck at Sangam Sarat Theatre junction in Visakhapatnam. Eight school children were injured and shifted to the hospital. Four of them have been discharged. Three students are undergoing treatment. One student’s situation is critical, ” the DCP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.