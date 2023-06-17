Home

News

India

On Camera: Bengaluru Man Assaulted By Uber Driver For Refusing To Travel Offline

On Camera: Bengaluru Man Assaulted By Uber Driver For Refusing To Travel Offline

A passenger was beaten up by an Uber auto driver in Bengaluru for refusing to travel offline and paying the driver in cash. The driver also refused to cancel the ride.

Screengrab from the video shared by @Anish0012

Bengaluru: A man was allegedly roughed up by an autorickshaw driver working for app-based taxi service, Uber, for reportedly refusing to travel offline and pay the driver in cash. The passenger, Anish, narrated his ordeal on Twitter and shared CCTV clips of the incident which reportedly took place in Jayanagar area of Bengaluru city.

“This is an every day hustle for a banglorean. Book an UBER/OLA. The driver asks you to cancel the ride and take it offline. And if you say No, You get hit by an auto, get beaten up and yelled at. Please take action. Be safe. Auto: 7784,” Anish wrote on his Twitter handle while sharing the visuals of the assault and a screenshot of his booking on Uber app with the driver’s details.

You may like to read

This is an every day hustle for a banglorean. Book an UBER/OLA. The driver asks you to cancel the ride and take it offline. And if you say No,

You get hit by an auto, get beaten up and yelled at. Please take action. Be safe

Auto: 7784#UBER #bangaloretraffic #bangalorepolice pic.twitter.com/KLgnlE8txY — Anish S (@Anish0012) June 16, 2023

One of the clips shows the Uber driver arguing with Anish while in another, he walks up to the passenger and punched him.

Uber took cognizance of the incident and urged Anish to send his Uber account details so they can initiate action against the accused driver.

“This is concerning, Anish. Such behavior is unacceptable, and we prioritize your safety above all else. Kindly send your registered Uber account contact details through Direct Message, and our safety team will contact you shortly,” Uber tweeted while responding to the victim’s tweet.

This is concerning, Anish. Such behavior is unacceptable, and we prioritize your safety above all else. Kindly send your registered Uber account contact details through Direct Message, and our safety team will contact you shortly. https://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) June 16, 2023

The Bengaluru Police also responded to Anish’s tweet, asking him to share his contact details and complete address for further action.

Please share your contact number or call to 94808 01530 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 17, 2023

Please DM complete address and contact details. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 16, 2023

Bengaluru Autowalas vs Taxi services

Autorickshaw drivers have gained notoriety in Bengaluru in the recent past after several incidents of them assaulting riders and drivers working for app-based taxi services like Uber, Rapido and Ola came to the fore previously.

In March this year, an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru abused and assaulted a Rapido bike taxi rider from northeast while accusing him of stealing their jobs. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media which showed the auto driver smashing the helmet and abusing the Rapido boy and calling him a foreigner who took away jobs from local auto drivers.

Weeks later, a similar incident was reported by a woman passenger who claimed that she and a Rapido biker she was riding with, were allegedly harassed by an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru on March 31.

The woman, Abirami, had narrated the ordeal on her Instagram page, stating that she and the Rapido driver were harassed by an auto driver near Bengaluru’s Hayes Road while she was taking a ride to her office.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.