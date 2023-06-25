Home

On Camera: Drunk Men Try To Rob Delhi Couple At Gunpoint, End Up Handing Them Rs. 100 Instead. Here’s Why

The clip shows the two assailants on a Scooty (scooterette) trying to rob the couple at gunpoint but instead ended up paying them Rs 100, before leaving the scene on their two-wheeler.

New Delhi: A bizarre incident of robbery has come to light from Delhi’s Shahdara where two men, allegedly drunk, tried to rob a couple at gunpoint but instead ended up paying the victim’s Rs 100 after finding out that the poor couple carried a mere Rs 20 with them.

The strange incident was caught on camera by an onlooker who seems to have shot it on his mobile phone from the window of a nearby building. The clip shows the two assailants on a Scooty (scooterette) trying to rob the couple at gunpoint but instead ended up paying them Rs 100, before leaving the scene on their two-wheeler.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms with some users even pointing out the “kind-hearted nature” of the two robbers. According to reports, the robbers ended up handing a 100 rupee note after they realised that their potential victims were penniless and the woman was wearing fake jewellery.

दिल्ली पुलिस की @DCP_SHAHDARA टीम ने 2 रोब्बेर्स को गिरफ्तार किया है ..जिनके पास से 30 मोबाइल फोन Recoverd हुए है .Robbers came and paid money to the victims coz he was not having money and jewellery of gf was fake as per robbers. Heavily drunk 😂 @DelhiPolice #Delhi pic.twitter.com/b6RrIOXU2Y — Ravi Jalhotra (@ravijalhotra) June 25, 2023

The robbery bid reportedly happened on the night of June 21 (Wednesday),

The Delhi Police took cognizance of the incident after the video went viral on social media and launched an investigation, following which both the accused were identified and arrested.

A senior police official said the robbers were identified as Dev Verma, a GST accountant and his accomplice, Harsh Rajput, who is employed in a private company.

“We have recovered the pistol, scooter used in the crime, and 30 mobile phones. We have lodged four cases against them and further investigation is underway,” DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena said, according to an India Today report, adding that the cops used over 200 CCTV clips to identify them.

The senior officer said the robbers were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. “We examined CCTV footage and found that these robbers had created panic in the many areas,” DCP Meena said.

Giving details about the incident, the DCP said that police received several calls on the night of June 21 informing them about criminal activities in the area. “The first call reported an attempted robbery bid to snatch jewellery from a couple, followed by a second call which informed the cops about a mobile phone-snatching attempt,” he said, adding that a third call informed about an attempted robbery at gunpoint.

Following this information, the Station House Officer (SHO) arrived at the scene and discovered that one of the suspects was armed with a pistol, the officer said.

“The robbers were trying to rob the couple at gunpoint and tried to snatch the young woman’s jewellery. However, they realized it was fake and the couple only had Rs 20 on them,” DCP Meena said.

He said the robbers then allegedly humiliated and insulted the couple before handing them a 100 rupee note and fleeing the spot on their two-wheeler.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.