On Camera: Robbers Decamp With With Jewelry Worth Crores From Dehradun Showroom

The audacious daylight heist was captured on the store's CCTV cameras and showed five masked robbers holding pointing guns at the staff of the Reliance Jewels showroom in Dehradun.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Dehradun News: Masked robbers stormed a famous jewellery showroom in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, held the staffers at gunpoint, and decamped with gold, diamond and silver jewellery worth crores of rupees.

The audacious daylight heist was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras and showed five masked robbers holding pointing guns at the staff of the Reliance Jewels showroom in Dehradun’s high-end Rajpur Road on Thursday morning.

The showroom staff can be seen loading the jewellery into the bags provided by robbers as the dacoits keep their guns pointed at the men and women working at the store.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | CCTV footage of a robbery worth crores from Reliance Jewelers on Rajpur Road, Dehradun (09.11) SP City Dehradun Sarita Doval said that an investigation into the clues found from CCTV footage is underway. (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/78bSul6Upr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 10, 2023

Officials believe the heist was a carefully planned as the robbers knew that most of the cops in the city would be attending the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day event at the Police Lines where President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest.

A senior police official said that the dacoits looted jewellery worth about Rs 20 crore from the store, adding that the robbery took place minutes after the showroom opened for business at around 10 AM on Thursday morning.

“The showroom was opened around 10 AM with about seven staffers. Considering the festive season, new jewellery had come to the store which the staff members were putting up on the display racks. Five

men wearing face masks entered the showroom as customers and all of a sudden, they pulled out firearms and threatened the staffers,” Times of India (TOI) quoted a senior officer as saying.

The officer said the robbers tied up the store staff and locked them in the pantry but luckily no one was harmed in the incident.

“None of them were harmed. The incident was captured in the showroom’s CCTV. The heist is believed to have lasted for around 25 minutes. Police came to know about it an hour later, following which, senior officers rushed to the place and initiated a probe. It was a well-planned crime,” the officer said.

He said a large number of police personnel were busy with the VVIP security protocol as President Murmu was in the city, and the robbers took advantage of the situation to carry out the daylight heist.

Ajai Singh, SSP, Dehradun, said the police have discovered crucial clues which point to the involvement of a Bihar-based gang of robbers.

Two bikes belonging to the robbers have also been recovered by the police, the SSP said, adding that checkpoints have been set up at various locations in the city to nab the accused.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.