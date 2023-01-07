On Camera: Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Buying Medicines In Faridabad

As he fell, the medical shop operator tried to hold his hand, but failed. Later, the young man died. According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the incident happened on January 4.

Faridabad: Heart attack cases are alarmingly on a rise regardless of the age the person. News of young people dying of heart attack has become very common now-a-days. Such a incident has come to fore once again from Haryana’s Faridabad. Here, a young man passed out at a pharmacy in Haryana’s Faridabad while buying medicines.

The man collapsed within 4 minutes, and the entire incident was captured on CCTV installed at the pharmacy. In the video that is going viral, this person reaches the medical store and asks for medicine from the shopkeeper. Before falling, the young man is seen standing at the store, looking very restless and caressing his chest.

As per news reports, a man named Sanjay, who was 23 years old, was a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh. When Sajjay went to the shop after panicking, he asked for ORS from the medicine shop. Dainik Bhaskar reports that some people accused the shopkeeper of giving the man the wrong medications, which caused his death.