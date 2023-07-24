Home

On Camera: Punjab AAP MLA Amolak Singh Abuses Traffic Cop In Chandigarh, Video Goes Viral | Watch

The video, which went viral on social media on Monday, showed AAP MLA Amolak Singh involved in a tussle with the traffic cop.

Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter

Chandigarh: A video is doing the rounds on social media platforms showing an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator engaged in a heated argument with traffic policeman in Punjab’s Chandigarh. The video, which went viral on social media on Monday, showed AAP MLA Amolak Singh involved in a tussle with the traffic cop.

The traffic police official has accused Singh, a legislator from Punjab’s Jaitu, of misbehaving with him after a video of an altercation between them surfaced on social media. The AAP MLA, however, denied the allegation and charged the traffic police official with inappropriate behaviour.

In the video, Amolak Singh is seen verbally abusing the traffic policeman and also reportedly smashed his phone for filming the incident.

Yet another abusive & unruly behaviour of @AamAadmiParty Mla Jaito Amolak Singh who’s seen abusing & misbehaving with a police officer of Chandigarh police pic.twitter.com/yrniDoq7Gq — Gurvinder Singh (@gurvinder6300) July 24, 2023

It was not immediately known what led to the argument between the AAP MLA and Chandigarh traffic police sub-inspector Lakha Singh. A police official said the matter was being looked into.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded action against the AAP MLA.

“MLA Amolak Singh’s misbehaviour with Chandigarh Police personnel is a fit case for his arrest. The DGP of Chandigarh Police and the SSP of Chandigarh should send the right message to the peace-loving citizens by putting him behind bars. Let justice prevail,” Bajwa tweeted.

Bajwa also shared the video on his Twitter handle.

(With PTI inputs)

