Chandigarh: A purported video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by her husband, who is also a leader of the ruling party, has surfaced on social media. In the video shot on July 10, the two-time legislator from Talwandi Sabo could be heard arguing with her husband, Sukhraj Singh. Suddenly, Singh gets up and apparently slaps Kaur. Even though both the MLA and her husband have not commented yet on the viral video, the Punjab Women Commission Manisha Gulati told the media that the commission would take a suo moto notice.

The video also shows some people standing near the couple then intervene and push Singh away.

WATCH VIDEO

Domestic violence against women doesn’t stop even if they’re an MLA. This is Baljinder Kaur, AAP MLA from Punjab.pic.twitter.com/QceL4JpBuP — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has seen the video and will take suo motu notice of the incident. Kaur had got married to Singh, the AAP’s youth wing convener for Majha region, in February 2019.

Kaur is a member of the national executive of AAP and president of the party’s women wing in Punjab. After being associated with the India Against Corruption Movement, she joined the Aam Aadmi Party and contested the 2017 Punjab elections from the Talwandi Sabo constituency where she won with a margin of 19,293 votes.

She did her M.Phil from Punjab University, Patiala in 2009. Before foraying into politics, she was a professor of English at Mata Gujri College at Fatehgarh Sahib.